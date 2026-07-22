- Lawmakers vote 216-212 to approve key policies for military, national security programs

US House passes 2027 defense authorization bill - Lawmakers vote 216-212 to approve key policies for military, national security programs

The US House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2027 on Wednesday in a narrow 216-212 vote.

Sponsored by Rep. Mike Rogers, the legislation received support from 209 Republicans, six Democrats and one Independent.

Seven Republicans objected to the bill.

The bill establishes policies and authorities for Department of Defense activities, military construction and Energy Department national security programs.