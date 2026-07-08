'I'll give him a little warning. We're going to hit him hard tonight,' US president says

Trump says US will 'probably' hit Iran 'hard' again Wednesday night 'I'll give him a little warning. We're going to hit him hard tonight,' US president says

The US will "probably" hit Iran again on Wednesday night, President Donald Trump warned, after US strikes against Tehran following attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We hit them very hard last night, very, very. Probably hit them hard again tonight. I'll give him a little warning. We're going to hit him hard tonight," Trump said at a meeting with Ukriane's Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.

Earlier, Trump said the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran to end the conflict was "over."

"It's a very interesting question to me. I think it's over," Trump said when asked whether the MoU was dead.