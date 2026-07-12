1st aircraft carrying food and essential supplies arrives in Caracas, with 2nd shipment expected soon

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Venezuela 1st aircraft carrying food and essential supplies arrives in Caracas, with 2nd shipment expected soon

Two Russian aircraft carrying humanitarian aid arrived in Venezuela on Sunday, delivering food and other essential supplies following last month’s devastating twin earthquakes, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

The first aircraft landed this morning at Simon Bolivar International Airport, near the capital Caracas, where it was received by Russian Ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov and Venezuela’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ruben Dario Molina Pena, the statement said.

The second landed in the afternoon and was met at the airport by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil and Melik-Baghdasarov.

Speaking at the airport, Melik-Bagdasarov expressed Russia's condolences to Venezuela for the deaths and disaster.

"Russia mourns together with the brotherly people of Venezuela over the tragic consequences of the twin earthquakes. During this difficult period, we cannot be bystanders," he said.

The diplomat said another Russian humanitarian aid flight is expected to arrive soon.

The two planes delivered a total of 35 tons of humanitarian aid, the first with 10 tons and the second 25 tons, the ministry noted.

According to the Russian Embassy, the shipment includes food and other essential supplies for those affected by the earthquakes.