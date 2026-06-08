Shift marks 1st time secretary of state has led Republican field, though Vance quickly reclaims top spot

Rubio briefly overtakes Vance in 2028 US presidential election odds Shift marks 1st time secretary of state has led Republican field, though Vance quickly reclaims top spot

In a first, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday briefly overtook Vice President JD Vance in the 2028 US presidential election odds.

According to odds shared Monday morning, Rubio overtook Vance for the top position, a shift described as happening for the first time.

However, data from Polymarket, a leading prediction market platform, continued to show Vance holding the lead as of Monday morning.

The brief fluctuation signals growing speculation within Republican circles around Rubio's political future as the 2028 race begins to take shape.