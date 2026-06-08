Rubio briefly overtakes Vance in 2028 US presidential election odds

Merve Aydogan
08 June 2026•Update: 08 June 2026
In a first, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday briefly overtook Vice President JD Vance in the 2028 US presidential election odds.
According to odds shared Monday morning, Rubio overtook Vance for the top position, a shift described as happening for the first time.
However, data from Polymarket, a leading prediction market platform, continued to show Vance holding the lead as of Monday morning.
The brief fluctuation signals growing speculation within Republican circles around Rubio's political future as the 2028 race begins to take shape.