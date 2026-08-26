Pennsylvania reports 1st measles deaths in 35 years US state confirms 393 measles cases this year as governor warns against vaccine misinformation

Pennsylvania reported two measles-related deaths on Tuesday as an outbreak in the US state nears 400 cases.

Both individuals were unvaccinated residents of Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania Department of Health added in a statement.

The fatalities are the first measles-related deaths reported in the US in 2026 and the first in Pennsylvania in 35 years.

Later Tuesday, Gov. Josh Shapiro outlined the state's strategy to combat the outbreak and warned about vaccine misinformation.

"I know every parent wants what's best for their kids – but right now, there's a barrage of information thrown at us online, on TV and in our daily lives," he said in a statement. "It's vital for every parent to know that if you or your kids are unvaccinated, you are at an increased risk for contracting this highly-contagious virus."

Since the outbreak began in April, Pennsylvania has administered more than 4,100 measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccinations at pop-up clinics. The state has also provided clinical guidance to health care providers who may not have previously handled a measles case, with 40 more pop-up clinics scheduled in the coming weeks.

"As a physician, I want to make sure that people understand that the MMR vaccine is safe and provides the best protection we have against measles," Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on US social media company X that it "is working closely with state and local health departments to strengthen response efforts, rapidly support affected communities across the state, and communicate the steps people can take to slow the spread of measles."

Pennsylvania has confirmed 393 measles cases this year, with about half reported in Lancaster County.

Measles is highly contagious and can cause serious short- and long-term complications, including pneumonia and brain swelling. Nearly 20% of those who contract measles are hospitalized. Death is rare but occurs in about one to three cases per 1,000.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine provide 97% lifetime protection against the virus, according to US health officials.