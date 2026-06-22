Norwegian fans stage Viking rowing display in Times Square during World Cup Gathering at Red Glass Stairs, supporters chant 'Hoo! Hoo!'

Norwegian football fans continued to make headlines at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by staging a large-scale synchronized Viking rowing display in New York City's Times Square.

Waving Norwegian flags, fans filled one of Manhattan's best-known landmarks as they prepared to back their team at the tournament.

Gathering at the Red Glass Stairs, the supporters chanted "Hoo! Hoo!" and mimicked a Viking longship crew.

Norway is competing in Group I alongside France, Senegal and Iraq. The Scandinavian nation opened its World Cup campaign with 4-1 victory over Iraq.

The team will face Senegal on Monday at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, the 2026 FIFA World Cup began on June 11 and will feature 48 nations competing through July 19.