Tremor in southeastern Mexico leaves no casualties or damage so far, according to government

Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off southern Mexico, tsunami warning issued Tremor in southeastern Mexico leaves no casualties or damage so far, according to government

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Mexico’s southeastern Pacific coast on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey, prompting a tsunami warning.

Mexican authorities deployed security and civil protection personnel to the affected area and reported no casualties or major damage so far.

The quake hit about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) north of the town at 8.48 am local time (1448GMT), according to the USGS.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located off the port of Puerto Madero in the state of Chiapas on the border with Guatemala.

According to the National Seismological Center, a magnitude 5.2 aftershock followed the initial quake.

The earthquake struck the country during President Claudia Sheinbaum's morning news conference, where officials were able to provide an immediate update on the situation in southeastern Mexico.

Navy Secretary Adm. Raymundo Pedro Morales Angeles confirmed during the news conference that there had been no damage following the earthquakes and urged the public to remain calm.

"There is no problem. There is no major damage. Regarding maritime conditions, only a rise of up to half a meter in sea level is expected on some beaches due to the tsunami effect caused by the earthquake. People are advised to stay away from the beaches for now, but there is no cause for concern," Morales Angeles said.

On social media, Mexico's National Civil Protection Coordination reported on conditions in neighboring states, identifying the epicenter near Hidalgo, Chiapas, as the most affected area, although no damage or injuries had been reported. Authorities carried out preventive evacuations.

The rest of the southeastern region was reported to be unaffected by the earthquake, while security personnel continued patrols to assist the population.