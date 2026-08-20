Communication breakdown during security checks causes reporters, 2 military members to be treated as unauthorized entrants

Invited journalists held at gunpoint after mix-up at US Space Force base Communication breakdown during security checks causes reporters, 2 military members to be treated as unauthorized entrants

Security forces at Vandenberg Space Force Base in the US state of California held several invited journalists and two military members at gunpoint following a significant communication failure during a scheduled media event.

Reporters from multiple outlets, including KEYT-TV, a television station in Santa Barbara, and the Santa Maria Times, had arrived Monday for a "Golden Shovel" groundbreaking ceremony for a new training facility for missile operators.

The crew lined up for a caravan waiting to be let inside the base. "They began to follow a military escort vehicle in, but were stopped and ordered out of their vehicles at gunpoint with their hands up," KEYT reported, noting that sirens were activated and security barriers were raised.

Authorities confirmed the incident was caused by a "breakdown in communication" during the verification process. A spokesperson defended the aggressive response, stating that the base is "experiencing an increased number of unauthorized entry attempts" and must treat every unverified presence as a legitimate threat until proven otherwise.

The security sweep resulted in the invited media missing the ceremony. While officials apologized for the "mix-up," they emphasized that the safety of the base and its personnel remains their primary priority. All journalists were eventually cleared and released without further incident.

