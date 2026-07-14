Institute’s employees told they should not travel to US to attend conferences or participate in research projects

Greenlandic institute not to take part in new projects with US: Report Institute’s employees told they should not travel to US to attend conferences or participate in research projects

The Greenland Institute of Natural Resources (GINR) will halt new research projects with the US, media reports said Tuesday.

GINR, also known as Pinngortitaleriffik, monitors living resources and the environment in Greenland, will not be doing new research projects with the US, Danish broadcaster DR reported.

Citing Greenland-based radio KNR, the report said the institute’s employees had been told by its director, Josephine Nymand, not to travel to the US to attend conferences or participate in research projects.

“We do not enter into new agreements or projects with the USA with partners we do not know,” Nymand said.

The decision follows tensions over Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark, after US President Donald Trump recently repeated his desire to acquire the island, calling US control of Greenland a historical and strategic necessity.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rejected Trump’s remarks, reiterating that Greenland “is not for sale” and that only the people of Greenland can determine the island’s future.