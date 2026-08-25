Father of US sailor deployed on USS Lincoln released after detention by immigration authorities - Luis Manuel Aviles reunited with family following arrest in Florida while son serves aboard

The father of an American sailor serving aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier was released from federal custody following his detention by immigration authorities during the weekend, according to his family on Tuesday.

“Luis has been released back to our family,” the Aviles family said via the sailor Joshua Aviles' social media account.

They expressed gratitude for the public support received during the ordeal and requested privacy as they await the return of Joshua, who has been deployed for more than nine months.

Luis Manuel Aviles, originally from Nicaragua who has lived in the US for two decades, was apprehended Saturday in Key West, Florida. Although his son confirmed that Aviles possesses a work permit and Social Security card, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) maintained that the documentation does not confer official legal status. DHS stated that Border Patrol agents arrested Aviles because he had entered the country illegally.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is returning to the US following a prolonged deployment in the Middle East.