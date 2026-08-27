Nathan Vilas Laatsch, former employee of US Defense Intelligence Agency, admitted to offering classified information to foreign government, says Justice Department

Ex-US government official pleads guilty to sharing classified info Nathan Vilas Laatsch, former employee of US Defense Intelligence Agency, admitted to offering classified information to foreign government, says Justice Department

A former civilian employee of the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has pleaded guilty to transmitting national defense information to a foreign government, the US Department of Justice announced on Thursday.

Nathan Vilas Laatsch, 29, of Alexandria, Virginia, admitted to offering classified information to a foreign government while working for the DIA’s Insider Threat Division, according to court documents. He held a Top Secret security clearance after joining the agency as a civilian employee in 2019.

The FBI learned in March 2025 that Laatsch had offered to provide classified information to a friendly foreign government. He subsequently communicated with a person he believed represented that government, but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.

In April 2025, Laatsch transcribed classified information from his workstation and placed documents containing information classified as Secret or Top Secret on a thumb drive. He left the drive at a public park in northern Virginia for retrieval.

According to prosecutors, Laatsch later expressed interest in obtaining “citizenship” in the foreign country. He also said he was “not opposed to other compensation,” although he did not need “material compensation.”

In May, he again copied classified material and concealed it in his clothing before delivering documents to the undercover agent. He was arrested on May 29 after transmitting additional classified information.

The “U.S. government employees entrusted with our nation’s secrets must always protect our nation’s security,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

FBI Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky said Laatsch “betrayed his oath” by offering classified information in exchange for foreign citizenship.

Laatsch is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 27, 2027, and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal judge will determine the sentence after considering federal sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.