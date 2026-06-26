Nearly 3,000 people injured as rescue efforts continue after 7.2 and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes struck northern Venezuela

Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes rises to 589 Nearly 3,000 people injured as rescue efforts continue after 7.2 and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes struck northern Venezuela

The death toll from two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela has risen to 589, while the number of injured has reached 2,980, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday.

“We will rescue those trapped under the rubble. We are working tirelessly for this,” she said.

Rodriguez said the state of La Guaira is the hardest-hit area and noted that security forces have been deployed to accelerate rescue efforts and ensure the distribution of food and water.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude struck Venezuela on Wednesday, just 39 seconds apart.

According to the USGS, the 7.5-magnitude quake occurred 14.3 miles southeast of the city of Yumare in Yaracuy state, while the 7.2-magnitude quake struck 14.9 miles northeast of San Felipe, also in Yaracuy state.



Search and rescue operations are continuing across the country, while authorities fear that the number of dead and injured may rise further.