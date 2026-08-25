Measures of 15-50% to cover about 700 products as Ottawa matches new US tariffs 'dollar-for-dollar'

Canada to impose counter-tariffs on $27.6B of US imports from Sept. 8 Measures of 15-50% to cover about 700 products as Ottawa matches new US tariffs 'dollar-for-dollar'

Canada will impose counter-tariffs of 15-50% on $27.6 billion worth of US imports starting Sept. 8, the government announced Tuesday.

“Today, I'm announcing that Canada will match the United States tariffs dollar for dollar rate for rate,” Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said, announcing the measures in a news conference in the capital Ottawa alongside other senior officials, including Industry Minister Melanie Joly and Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu.

The measures will apply to about 700 products and are intended to match new US tariffs on Canadian goods. Steel, aluminum, furniture, clothing, smartphones, cosmetics and some food products will face 50% tariffs, while other goods will be subject to 25% or 15% levies.

The package does not include energy-related countermeasures.

Champagne said the US measures would have consequences for Canadian workers, businesses and communities and that Ottawa was responding in a proportionate and targeted manner.

"Canada's counter-tariffs are designed primarily to provide protection for Canadian industry impacted by US tariffs, and allow them to compete against US products in the Canadian market," he said.

The government also announced a $7.5 billion support package for Canadian workers and businesses affected by the tariffs, including temporary changes to employment insurance and expanded financing programs.