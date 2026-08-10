Authorities report major structural damage in Pereira and Manizales as search for trapped survivors continues in Cali

At least 71 killed after magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Colombia Authorities report major structural damage in Pereira and Manizales as search for trapped survivors continues in Cali

At least 71 people were killed on Monday after a powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck western Colombia, causing buildings to collapse and triggering large-scale rescue operations across multiple cities.

Fatalities, as of 11.30 am, included 40 in Risaralda, 27 in Valle del Cauca, and 4 in Choco, according to the Colombian Association of Capital Cities (Asocapitales).

The Colombian government has declared a national disaster situation to strengthen the mobilization and coordination of institutional capacities to address the emergency.

Pereira Mayor Mauricio Salazar confirmed that at least 18 fatalities occurred in the city.

In Valle del Cauca, Governor Dilian Francisca said at least 27 people have been reported dead.

Colombia’s civil aviation authority reported damage to Cali's Alfonso Bonilla Aragon Airport, adding it to the list of affected terminals. Furthermore, air operations at Popayan Airport were suspended due to volcanic ash from the Purace volcano following the seismic activity. Previously, operations were halted at terminals in Pereira, Manizales, Quibdo, Armenia, Cartago and Buenaventura for structural assessments.

The US Embassy in Bogota said it is closely monitoring the situation, urging American citizens to stay alert to local news and maintain communication with their families. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Trump administration is "closely monitoring" the earthquake and stands ready to support the people of Colombia.

An aftershock of magnitude 5.0 struck at 1318GMT approximately 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) west of San Jose del Palmar.

“The state is present and taking action,” Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella said following the tremor, confirming that he took direct leadership of the emergency response. He ordered the immediate establishment of a unified command post to coordinate response efforts.

De La Espriella requested a comprehensive report from the director of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management on the situation in the town, situated roughly 240 kilometers (150 miles) west of the capital, Bogota.

The president said he will travel to Pereira to support those affected and monitor the government's response, but later said he is heading to the capital, Bogota, to focus on addressing the emergency.

The municipality, located in the Choco Department, has a population of some 4,800 and sits 1,288 meters (4,225 feet) above sea level.

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Local response

The governor of Choco, Curi, confirmed that the departmental capital, Quibdo, sustained severe structural damage.

Firefighters in Quibdo reported that individuals are trapped inside damaged structures, while Cali Mayor Alejandro Eder stated that at least 20 buildings collapsed in his city, with people trapped inside.

In Manizales, the capital of Caldas department, the quake caused significant destruction. Images on social media showed one of the main towers of the city's iconic cathedral sustaining severe structural failure, leaning against the central structure.

Medellin Mayor Federico Gutierrez confirmed that municipal disaster risk management teams are actively conducting damage assessments.

In Bogota, emergency sirens sounded as thousands of office workers and residents evacuated into the streets. Mayor Carlos Fernando Galan said the capital has no serious structural damage and is ready to assist the cities most affected by the earthquake, with 100 rescuers already prepared to head to the region.

The National Infrastructure Agency said the Sumapaz tunnel and the Mariano Ospina bridge are currently closed while inspections are carried out to assess the state of the infrastructure.

The earthquake’s reach extended well beyond Colombia’s borders, with strong shaking reported in neighboring Ecuador and Panama.

Authorities across affected departments continue to evaluate the full extent of the casualties and physical damage.

According to experts, this is one of the strongest earthquakes of the century in the country.