Brian Mundubile charged along with running-mate Makebi Zulu and 16 others

Zambia’s losing presidential candidate charged with treason Brian Mundubile charged along with running-mate Makebi Zulu and 16 others

Zambia’s presidential candidate Brian Mundubile was charged with treason following the country’s recent general election, along with his running mate, Makebi Zulu, and 16 others.

“I can confirm that they were officially charged. The total number of those charged is 18,” police spokesman Godfrey Chilabi was quoted as saying in Monday’s edition of the Zambia Daily Mail.

Mundubile and Zulu have been in police custody since Thursday after they reportedly emerged from hiding amid a series of events involving the duo and their associates following the Aug. 13 poll.

Mundubile ran on the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity ticket, winning 1.8 million votes, about 1.1 million fewer than the more than 2.9 million votes secured by incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema, who ran for the ruling United Party for National Development.

A day into vote counting, Mundubile declared himself the winner of the poll, prompting his supporters to attempt to seize stalls in markets and a bus station in Lusaka, the capital, and other locations.

He was also accused of being linked to a militia group allegedly threatening national peace and security following the election. Authorities made arrests and seized military equipment.

Treason in Zambia is a non-bailable offense, with such cases heard exclusively by the High Court.

Mundubile’s lawyer, Milner Katolo, also confirmed the charge.