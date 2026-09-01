Kenya aviation workers end 2-day strike after deal with government Industrial action disrupts flights at major airports, forcing cancellations and delays at Nairobi’s main international hub

Kenyan aviation workers on Tuesday called off a two-day strike that disrupted air traffic and caused flight cancellations and delays at major airports across the East African country after reaching a return-to-work agreement with the government and aviation authorities.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) agreed to immediately end the industrial action after signing the deal with the Transport Ministry, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and Kenyan carrier Jambojet.

“The employees shall resume their respective duties and cooperate with management to ensure the immediate restoration and continuity of normal operations,” the agreement said.

Under the deal, agency fees owed to KAWU and held by KAA will be released to the union immediately.

KAWU and KCAA will also resume negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement, with KCAA committing to honor and implement the outcome.

The agreement also states that workers who participated in the strike will not be victimized, intimidated, discriminated against or subjected to disciplinary action over their involvement.

A separate dispute between KAWU and Jambojet over recognition of the union remains before the courts, with both sides agreeing to abide by the eventual ruling.

The strike began Sunday and disrupted operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, as well as airports in Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret.

Kenya Airways said some of its flights were canceled, delayed or otherwise disrupted, while RwandAir canceled its WB452 and WB453 services Monday due to air traffic control constraints at JKIA.

It was the second major aviation workers’ strike in Kenya this year.

In February, KAWU members staged another strike that disrupted Kenyan airspace and operations at JKIA for about a day and a half before returning to work following government-mediated talks.