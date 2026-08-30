Confirmed cases nearing 6,000 since outbreak was declared in May, according to health authorities

Ebola death toll exceeds 2,800 in DR Congo as cases mount Confirmed cases nearing 6,000 since outbreak was declared in May, according to health authorities

The death toll from the current Ebola virus outbreak, which began in the Democratic Republic of Congo in May, surpassed 2,800 on Sunday, according to the latest data released by the country's health authorities.

The Health Ministry data showed that the number of confirmed cases had reached 5,945 across six provinces.

At least 1,327 people have recovered, while 896 confirmed patients are currently in isolation or in hospital.

The ministry said the outbreak has already affected 60 health zones in the Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele and Tshopo provinces since it was declared in mid-May.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the Bundibugyo virus strain in Congo continues to evolve rapidly, with sustained transmission.

The rise in cases and wider geographic spread over the past three months represent a “substantial increase” in the scale of the outbreak, according to WHO.

Last week, the government rolled out a vaccination campaign against the Ebola virus, targeting health and frontline workers as authorities struggle to contain its spread.

One of the doctors involved in the response, Richard Kitenge, said containing the virus now depends largely on the involvement of communities.

“We are not going to use magic to defeat Ebola. It is through the support and involvement of the community. When the population respects the prevention measures, collaborates with the teams and does not hide the sick, it allows us to ensure traceability and intervene quickly,” he told reporters in Ituri.

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