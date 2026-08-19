Aircraft crashes at Mount Ololokwe in Samburu as aviation investigators work to establish cause

7 including 6 tourists killed in Kenya helicopter crash Aircraft crashes at Mount Ololokwe in Samburu as aviation investigators work to establish cause

Seven people, including six tourists and a pilot, were killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed at Mount Ololokwe in northern Kenya, according to local media reports citing local officials.



The crash occurred at Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County, about 270 kilometers (168 miles) north of the capital Nairobi.



Local media, quoting officials in the area, reported that all seven people aboard the helicopter died. The identities and nationalities of the six tourists had not been officially released.



The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed the accident but did not provide an official casualty figure in its initial statement.



"The Authority extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims following this tragic incident," the KCAA said Wednesday.



The aviation regulator identified the aircraft as a Eurocopter EC130 B4, registration 5Y-GYM. It said the helicopter was flying from Loisaba to Ewasonyiro when it crashed at about 9.13 am local time (0613 GMT) at Mount Ololokwe.



The aviation authority said it is coordinating with relevant government agencies and other stakeholders in response to the accident.



The Air Accident Investigation Department under Kenya's Roads and Transport Ministry is leading investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash.



Authorities did not immediately disclose the possible cause of the accident.

The area surrounding Mount Ololokwe, also known as Ol Donyo Sabache, forms part of Kenya's northern tourism circuit, which draws international visitors to wildlife reserves and conservancies across the region.



Light aircraft and helicopters are widely used to transport tourists between safari lodges, conservancies and other destinations in remote parts of northern Kenya.



According to the KCAA, investigators are working to establish the circumstances that led to the crash.