Dolar
34.33
Euro
37.25
Altın
2,736.32
ETH/USDT
2,490.20
BTC/USDT
69,360.00
BIST 100
8,891.27
Türkçe English BHSC Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
Hatay’ın Arsuz ilçesinde çıkan orman yangınına itfaiye ekiplerinin müdahalesi sürüyor. İsrailliler, Tel Aviv’de Netanyahu hükümetinin ateşkes, esir takası anlaşması imzalaması ve erken seçime gidilmesi talebiyle protesto gösterisi düzenliyor
logo
AA Yayınları

Kanıt- The Evidence (Genişletilmiş ve Güncellenmiş 5.baskı)

02.11.2024 - Güncelleme : 02.11.2024
Kanıt- The Evidence (Genişletilmiş ve Güncellenmiş 5.baskı)

Yayın Adı: The Evidence
Sayfa Sayısı: 368
Basım Tarihi: 2024Boyut: 28 x 28 cm
Tür: Dünya tarihiISBN: 978-625-98191-8-1
Dil: İngilizceEtiket Fiyatı: 1750 TL

Kitap Hakkında

The Israeli military’s assault on Gaza, initiated on October 7th under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has resulted in the most extensive destruction and loss of life witnessed since the Nakba, or the “Great Catastrophe,” in 1948. Throughout the relentless attacks so far, numerous violations of international legal norms and the laws of war have been committed.

The Evidence has emerged from a resolute commitment to meticulously document these transgressions, which have elicited a significant international reaction, and to ensure that these atrocities are not eventually forgotten by the international community. Its content, shaped by the reports and photographs of AA photojournalists and correspondents who work selflessly under extremely challenging conditions in the Gaza Strip, not only provides firsthand accounts of the events transpiring in Gaza that the world would otherwise remain unaware of, but also serves as a guiding reference for the pursuit of justice on international platforms against the crimes committed by the Netanyahu administration.

Anadolu Ajansı web sitesinde, AA Haber Akış Sistemi (HAS) üzerinden abonelere sunulan haberler, özetlenerek yayımlanmaktadır. Abonelik için lütfen iletişime geçiniz.
İlgili konular
Bu haberi paylaşın
İstanbul'da "III. Uluslararası Montessori Zirvesi" düzenlendi
Kartal'da işçilerin grevi nedeniyle çöp yığınları oluştu
Marmara Denizi ve Ege Denizi'nin kuzeyi için "fırtına" uyarısı
Hatay'da çıkan orman yangını söndürülmeye çalışılıyor
MSB'den, terör örgütü PKK'nın kaçırarak zorla örgüt faaliyetlerinde kullandığı çocuklara ilişkin paylaşım

Benzer haberler

Kanıt- The Evidence (Genişletilmiş ve Güncellenmiş 5.baskı)

Kanıt- The Evidence (Genişletilmiş ve Güncellenmiş 5.baskı)

Veri politikasındaki amaçlarla sınırlı ve mevzuata uygun şekilde çerez konumlandırmaktayız. Detaylar için "veri politikamızı" inceleyebilirsiniz.
Kabul et Reddet Tanımlama Bilgilerini Yönet