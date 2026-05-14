'This seizure represents 2.3 million potentially lethal doses of cocaine that will not reach American streets,' says statement

US Coast Guard seizes $45.8M worth of cocaine in operation off Colombia 'This seizure represents 2.3 million potentially lethal doses of cocaine that will not reach American streets,' says statement

The US Coast Guard said Thursday that it stopped three suspected drug-smuggling boats carrying cocaine in the Caribbean Sea near Colombia, seizing nearly $45.8 million worth of narcotics.

The operation was carried out May 8, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) from the Colombian city of Cartagena, according to a Coast Guard statement.

Officials said the boats were transporting 6,085 pounds (2,760 kilograms) of cocaine.

"This seizure represents 2.3 million potentially lethal doses of cocaine that will not reach American streets," said the statement.

The Coast Guard said the Tahoma ship launched two small boats and a helicopter team to simultaneously stop all three vessels.

One of the suspected smuggling boats reportedly tried to flee and allegedly ignored orders to stop. Coast Guard personnel then used warning tactics, including sniper fire aimed at the boat’s engines, to disable the vessel.

"Interdicting three vessels simultaneously is a testament to the unwavering professionalism, precision, and dedication of our crews," said Cmdr. Nolan Cuevas, commanding officer of the Tahoma.

"This interdiction prevented a significant number of illegal narcotics from reaching America's shores, and their teamwork underscores the Coast Guard’s mission to protect our nation and save lives," he added.

In a post on US social media platform X, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) hailed the operation. "This interdiction is yet another example of our combined team’s efforts to disrupt the networks of violent narco-terrorists in our hemisphere and protect the homeland," it wrote.