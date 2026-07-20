'We encourage Lebanon and Israel to pursue efforts towards full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701,' says spokesperson

UN welcomes launch of pilot zone operations in 3 southern Lebanon villages 'We encourage Lebanon and Israel to pursue efforts towards full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701,' says spokesperson

The UN on Monday welcomed the launch of pilot zone operations in the Lebanese villages of Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar Al-Gharbiya under a trilateral framework with Israel and Lebanon.

"We welcome the launch of the pilot zone operations in the villages of Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar Al-Gharbiya in accordance with the trilateral framework," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference.

Dujarric also said: "We encourage Lebanon and Israel to pursue efforts towards the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701."

UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, calls for a cessation of hostilities and respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Since March 2, Israel has been conducting a military offensive in Lebanon that has killed over 4,240 people, injured more than 12,190 others, and displaced over 1 million people, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.