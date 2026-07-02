UN warns of 'risk of miscalculation' with 'each new strike, each new interception' amid US-Iran tensions 'Sustained political will and continued engagement' critical to reaching mutually acceptable, lasting agreement, says Elizabeth Spehar

The UN warned Thursday that renewed military confrontations between the US and Iran risk pushing the region back toward full-scale conflict, even as mediation efforts continued in Doha to advance a mid-June truce agreement.

"Last weekend witnessed a troubling resurgence of military confrontations between the United States and Iran, even as mediation efforts continued in Doha under the auspices of Qatar to advance the implementation of the 17 June Memorandum of Understanding," Elizabeth Spehar, assistant secretary-general for peacebuilding and peace support, told the UN Security Council.

The US and Iran reached a memorandum of understanding last month to permanently end the war, reopen the strait and lift the subsequent US blockade of Iranian ports. Negotiations for a final deal that also includes Iran's nuclear program, meanwhile, continue.

Spehar said the secretary-general "unequivocally condemns all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure," adding that "residential areas, ports, energy facilities, commercial vessels and maritime personnel must be protected."

On maritime security, she said "merchant shipping should not be used as a tool of pressure, and the security of international maritime routes must not be compromised," noting the UN is "encouraged by ongoing discussions aimed at strengthening guarantees for safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."

She welcomed "the resumption of dialogue between the United States and Iran" and pointed to broader regional efforts "including efforts by Qatar, Pakistan, Oman and others."

Spehar cautioned that "each new strike, each new interception, each new maritime incident increases the risk of miscalculation," warning that "after months of dangerous escalation, a return to full-scale hostilities would have catastrophic consequences — for the peoples of the region, for international peace and security, and for the global economy."

She urged "all parties to act with maximum restraint, to avoid actions that could undermine the ceasefire or close the door to diplomacy, and to comply fully with their obligations under international law."

"Sustained political will and continued engagement will be critical to overcoming the current challenges and achieving a mutually acceptable and lasting agreement," she said.

"At this juncture, the unified support of this Council for diplomacy is more important than ever," she added.

A brief flare-up over the weekend days included Iranian missile and drone strikes on US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain, which Tehran said came in response to US strikes on targets inside Iran.