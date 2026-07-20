'We are indeed concerned by the resurgence of hostilities and renewed escalation across much of the region,' says UN spokesperson

UN voices concern over Houthi threats as Mideast tensions risk choking Red Sea trade 'We are indeed concerned by the resurgence of hostilities and renewed escalation across much of the region,' says UN spokesperson

- The UN on Monday voiced concern over renewed hostilities across the Middle East and recent Houthi threats against Saudi Arabia and freedom of navigation, warning of the risk of a wider regional escalation.

"We are indeed concerned by the resurgence of hostilities and renewed escalation across much of the region," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a news conference, stressing that "immediate de-escalation is essential."

He said vital infrastructure relied upon by civilians, including hospitals and water supplies, "must be spared," and called on all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution.

On Houthi threats towards Saudi Arabia and freedom of navigation, Dujarric said the UN is "very much concerned" that the developments could increase the risk of broader escalation.

"It’s obviously another chokepoint," he said, referring to the potential disruption of Red Sea shipping.

Warning that any renewed crisis could affect UN humanitarian shipments, peacekeeping supplies, global commerce, and energy trade, Dujarric said: “We're already seeing the impact of the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz and what impact that is having on the global economy."

Dujarric's comments came after Saudi Arabia last week intercepted ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi group.

The missiles targeted Saudi Arabia's southern region, according to the Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

The attack came hours after Yemen's Defense Ministry said its forces had struck the airport runway in the capital Sanaa after the Houthis prevented Yemeni flights from landing and allowed an Iranian plane to land “in violation of the Yemeni territory.”​​​​​​

Tensions are running high in the Middle East amid US-Iran strikes that on Monday continued for the 10th consecutive day.