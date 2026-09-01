More than 350,000 people remain displaced across Lebanon as of mid-August, says UN refugee agency spokesperson

UN says Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon continue to affect civilians More than 350,000 people remain displaced across Lebanon as of mid-August, says UN refugee agency spokesperson

Continued Israeli attacks and military activity in southern Lebanon are still affecting civilians, sometimes preventing people from returning home or causing localized displacement, the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday.

Responding in writing to an Anadolu question about displacement caused by Israeli attacks despite a ceasefire, UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch said: “Continued Israeli strikes and military activity in southern Lebanon continue to affect civilians and can, at times, hinder returns or trigger localized displacement.”

“As of mid-August, more than 350,000 people remain displaced across Lebanon, while approximately 860,000 people have returned to their communities of origin or nearby areas, although many continue to face significant challenges and these should not be considered durable returns,” Baloch said.

He added that around 23,000 people remain in collective shelters.

“UNHCR continues to monitor displacement trends closely and, together with partners, remains committed to supporting displaced populations, returnees, and host communities affected by the ongoing situation,” he said.

Israeli attacks on Lebanon

The Israeli army launched intensive airstrikes on Lebanon on March 2 and occupied several towns in the country’s south.

The Lebanese government said the number of people displaced during the escalation had exceeded 1 million.

A ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel took effect on April 17 and was subsequently extended several times. However, the Israeli army has continued to carry out attacks on Lebanon despite the truce, citing various reasons.