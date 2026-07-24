At least 6,000 seafarers remain stranded on around 400 vessels, with some abandoned by shipowners, says UN human rights office

UN rights chief urges action as thousands of seafarers remain stranded in Strait of Hormuz At least 6,000 seafarers remain stranded on around 400 vessels, with some abandoned by shipowners, says UN human rights office

UN human rights chief Volker Turk has called for urgent action to protect thousands of stranded seafarers facing a worsening humanitarian and human rights crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, a human rights spokesperson said Friday.

At least 6,000 seafarers aboard some 400 vessels remain stranded in the Strait after being unable to evacuate during the ceasefire, according to information from the International Maritime Organization, Shabia Mantoo told reporters in Geneva.

The office has also received reports that some shipowners have abandoned crews at sea without food, water, fuel, medical care, electricity, repatriation or even payment of wages.

"We are aware of at least nine ships, with 93 crew members, abandoned by their owners in the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the war," Mantoo said.

She warned that stranded crews remain exposed to ongoing hostilities, noting that 17 seafarers have been killed since the conflict began, including five in recent attacks in and near the Strait.

Turk is calling on states, shipowners and all relevant actors to ensure stranded seafarers receive consular assistance, essential supplies and safe evacuation and repatriation, she said.

The UN rights chief also voiced concern over attacks on civilian merchant vessels in the Black Sea, where the UN has verified four attacks in Ukraine's Odesa region this month that killed or injured 34 vessel workers, as well as another attack in the Sea of Azov that killed one vessel worker.

"Seafarers should not be forced or compelled to endanger their lives by sailing through conflict zones," the spokesperson said. "Nor should they face the risk of reprisal by shipowners if they decline these assignments."