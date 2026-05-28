'UN80 can improve the way the United Nations performs, but it cannot substitute for, or compensate for, failure to honor that basic treaty obligation,' says Antonio Guterres

UN chief urges member states to pay dues 'without condition or delay' amid budget crunch 'UN80 can improve the way the United Nations performs, but it cannot substitute for, or compensate for, failure to honor that basic treaty obligation,' says Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday that an ongoing effort to overhaul the international body's operations is no substitute for member states fulfilling their financial obligations.

Briefing a General Assembly panel, Guterres said members paying their dues in full and on-time is a "bedrock responsibility," urging countries to meet their obligations "without conditions or delay."

"UN80 can improve the way the United Nations performs, but it cannot substitute for, or compensate for, failure to honor that basic treaty obligation," Guterres said, referring to his ongoing effort to overhaul the UN's operations.

The comments come as the UN faces a funding crisis due in large part to US President Donald Trump's decision to greatly restrict Washington's contributions. A UN report issued May 7 says the international body will face "imminent collapse" by mid-August unless member states pay all outstanding dues.

In all, the UN has $2.798 billion in unpaid regular budget dues, with the US accounting for the largest share at $2.037 billion. China is a distant second with some $429 million outstanding.

Turning to his reform initiative, Guterres said the "moment requires deliberate and decisive reform, because inaction in the face of geopolitical turmoil would compound human suffering, and because member states have expressed their desire to shape a stronger, more impactful UN system."

"That is why the reforms proposed under UN80 strive for a system that is ever more agile, coherent, cost-effective, and impactful in tackling global challenges," he said.