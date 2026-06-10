UN chief demands release of detained personnel in Yemen on 2nd anniversary Total of 73 UN personnel 'remain arbitrarily detained in Yemen,' says UN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres renewed his call Wednesday for the "immediate and unconditional" release of dozens of UN and humanitarian personnel detained in Yemen, marking two years since a wave of arrests carried out by the Houthi group.

In a statement issued by deputy spokesman Farhan Haq, Guterres condemned the continued detention of UN staff, as well as personnel from non-governmental organizations, civil society groups and diplomatic missions who were detained in June 2024. He reiterated his condemnation of other arrests of UN personnel in 2025, 2023 and 2021.

A total of 73 UN personnel "remain arbitrarily detained in Yemen," it said. "One UN staff member has died while in detention, and several others are reportedly being held without communication with their families or colleagues."

The UN said the detentions violate international law, and also warned that the arrests have "severely" hindered humanitarian and development operations to assist millions in need across Yemen.

"United Nations personnel, including those who are nationals of Yemen, are immune from legal process in respect of all acts performed by them in their official capacity," said the statement.

Despite the detentions, Guterres underscored the importance of maintaining dialogue with the Houthi authorities to secure the release of detained personnel and restore humanitarian activities across the country.

"The United Nations will continue to pursue all possible avenues to secure the immediate and safe release of those detained," it said.