‘For economy to recover, Syria first needs to be removed from list of states supporting terrorism,’ Nuh Yilmaz tells Anadolu, suggesting it could happen this summer

Türkiye’s envoy to Syria says NATO allies must 'do more' to pressure Israel ‘For economy to recover, Syria first needs to be removed from list of states supporting terrorism,’ Nuh Yilmaz tells Anadolu, suggesting it could happen this summer

Yilmaz highlights rising criticism of NATO by US President Donald Trump, repeated remarks that he would attend summit only because it is being held in Türkiye

Ongoing European discussions about an alternative European army are signs of strategic tension within the alliance, he says

Türkiye’s ambassador to Syria has urged NATO countries to use their leverage to pressure Israel to alter its course, saying its actions are deepening instability in Syria.

“They need to do more, use the leverage they have as much as possible, and pressure Israel to bring it to the right line,” Nuh Yilmaz told Anadolu in the Turkish capital Ankara.

He said many Western countries had made positive contributions since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria a year-and-a-half ago, but stressed that this support should increase further.

Yilmaz said Türkiye wants stability in Syria for security reasons as well as to combat irregular migration.

Challenges ahead

He said Syria’s challenges are currently concentrated in several key areas, including the economy.

“For the economy to recover, Syria first needs to be removed from the list of states supporting terrorism,” he said, adding that there is an expectation, particularly in Washington, that this could happen by the end of this summer.

“This would make an extremely positive contribution,” he said.

Yilmaz also criticized Israel’s destabilizing role in Syria.

He said Israel is “constantly occupying Syrian territory” and harassing communities.

He further accused Israel of pursuing policies aimed at depopulation and displacement in the country.

“This negatively affects the country … investors do not come,” he said.

“Political legitimacy in the country is damaged because part of the country is under occupation,” the diplomat further said.

Yilmaz said Israel’s actions have a “catalyst effect” on Syria’s problems, by deepening every crisis.

NATO’s future

Yilmaz also touched upon criticism of NATO by US President Donald Trump and his remarks that he attended the summit only because it was held in Türkiye.

He further pointed to tensions in the alliance over European discussions of an alternative European army.

“The main issue, in my view, is NATO’s future,” he said. “Where will NATO stand? Is there really a need for it to continue or not? These will probably be the issues we discuss the most.”

Türkiye’s role and agenda are not limited to the alliance’s southern flank, but are directly linked to the future of NATO itself, he added.

“For a long time, debates over NATO’s future and where the alliance should define its fundamental threat have occupied NATO’s agenda,” he said, noting that terrorism had served as a temporary answer in the past.

Yilmaz said issues such as migration and terrorism, once dominant in NATO’s security discussions, are gradually losing weight.

He said NATO should not merely react to crises, but position itself by anticipating threats.

“In this framework, I think the summit in Türkiye will be one of the critical summits,” he said.