Türkiye one of Russia’s privileged partners in foreign policy, economy: Putin Russian leader says Ankara-Moscow economic ties remain strong thanks to President Erdogan’s interest

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Türkiye remains one of Moscow’s “privileged partners” in foreign policy and economic cooperation.

Speaking during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek, Putin said economic cooperation between the two countries remains at a high level thanks to Erdogan’s interest.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, which marks the organization’s 25th anniversary and brings together leaders of member states and invited partners.

“Türkiye is one of our privileged partners in both foreign policy and economic affairs,” Putin said. “Thanks to your attention, Mr. President, to the development of our relations, the level of economic cooperation remains high.”

He also stressed that Moscow and Ankara continue to implement major joint projects, including the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Türkiye.

“You set the goal for our company, Rosatom, to launch the first unit this year – and it will be, the company is on schedule,” Putin said.

He also underscored the “significant potential” for developing cooperation between the two countries in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Putin also said the flow of Russian tourists to Türkiye is constantly increasing, reaching almost 7 million people in 2025.