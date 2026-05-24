Foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE call conduct of Ben-Gvir 'appalling, degrading, and unacceptable'

Türkiye, 7 other countries condemn Israeli minister over flotilla detainees' treatment Foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE call conduct of Ben-Gvir 'appalling, degrading, and unacceptable'

Foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday strongly condemned what they described as “appalling, degrading and unacceptable” actions by Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir against the participants of a Gaza-bound flotilla held in Israeli detention.

In a joint statement, the ministers said Ben-Gvir’s public humiliation of detainees constituted a “disgraceful assault on human dignity” and a "clear violation" of Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

The ministers also strongly condemned what they described as illegal acts of incitement and violence by Ben-Gvir and other Israeli officials against Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territory.

They warned that such provocative actions "fuel hatred and extremism" and undermine efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

The statement called for accountability over Ben-Gvir’s actions and urged concrete measures to end repeated provocations and violations.

It stressed the need to protect human rights, ensure the dignity and humane treatment of all detainees, and uphold international law in the occupied Palestinian territory.