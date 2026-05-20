Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirms Ankara’s support for Sudan’s sovereignty and pledges continued humanitarian assistance during talks with Kamil Idris

Turkish president receives Sudan's prime minister in Ankara, discusses bilateral ties and regional issues Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirms Ankara’s support for Sudan’s sovereignty and pledges continued humanitarian assistance during talks with Kamil Idris

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday received Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris, who is on a working visit to Türkiye, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, according to Turkish Communications Directorate.

The meeting addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Sudan, as well as regional and global issues, the directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan said the two countries aim to further advance ties through existing and future steps, stressing that Türkiye continues to strongly support Sudan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Turkish president also said Ankara is working to help end the conflict in Sudan and restore normalcy, adding that Türkiye supports diplomatic efforts to establish a ceasefire and launch a comprehensive political process.

Erdogan noted that humanitarian aid aimed at easing the suffering of the Sudanese people would continue to increase during this period.

The meeting was also attended by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.