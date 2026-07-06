Closed-door talks held at Presidential Complex as President Erdogan continues bilateral engagements during week of critical NATO summit

Turkish president receives NATO chief on eve of Ankara summit Closed-door talks held at Presidential Complex as President Erdogan continues bilateral engagements during week of critical NATO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday received NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the eve of the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government.

The closed-door meeting was held at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital Ankara, where Türkiye is hosting this week's two-day alliance summit starting Tuesday.

Erdogan has been holding bilateral meetings with leaders and senior officials attending the summit, which brings together NATO heads of state and government in the Turkish capital.