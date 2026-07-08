'Undoubtedly, our country's greatest success lies in the breakthrough we have achieved in the defense industry,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Erdogan calls for lifting defense cooperation restrictions among NATO allies 'Undoubtedly, our country's greatest success lies in the breakthrough we have achieved in the defense industry,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called for the removal of restrictions on defense cooperation among NATO allies.

"Restrictions between allies regarding defense cooperation, particularly in the defense industry, should be lifted," Erdogan said at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of heads of state and government in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

Erdogan stressed that even as European allies assume greater responsibility for the continent's defense, they should avoid policies that could weaken NATO's unity or transatlantic ties.

"As European allies take on greater responsibility for the defense of the continent, we must refrain from measures that could undermine the alliance's cohesion and transatlantic relations," he said.

Highlighting Türkiye's growing defense sector, Erdogan said the country's largest achievement in recent years has been its major defense industry advances.

"Undoubtedly, our country's greatest success lies in the breakthrough we have achieved in the defense industry," he said, adding that Türkiye has become one of the world's top 10 countries in terms of defense production and export capacity.



Türkiye to raise defense spending to 3.5% level before 2030

Erdogan also reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to strengthening its contribution to NATO by increasing defense spending.

"Türkiye has taken measures to raise the ratio of our defense spending to the 3.5% level before 2030," he said.

Erdogan said Türkiye has already allocated 1.5% of its budget to security- and resilience-related expenditures.

He also announced that Türkiye has earmarked an additional $24 billion for its Steel Dome air and missile defense project, saying the investment is aimed at strengthening one of NATO's most critical capability gaps.

Highlighting Türkiye's role within NATO, Erdogan said the country, which has Europe's largest land army, remains ready to place its military capabilities at the alliance's disposal whenever needed.

He noted that Türkiye is among the leading contributors to NATO operations, missions, and exercises in Kosovo, the Black Sea, the Baltic region, and other areas.

Erdogan also said Türkiye hopes to secure NATO accreditation for its planned Center of Excellence for Countering Unmanned Systems, citing the country's experience in successfully deploying unmanned aerial vehicles on real battlefields.

"I believe this center will bolster our capability to counter threats posed, in particular, by aerial and maritime drones," he added.

‘2-state solution is key to lasting peace in Middle East’

Turning to developments in the Middle East, Erdogan expressed Türkiye's support for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

"I once again emphasize that the two-state solution is the key to lasting peace in the Middle East,” he said, adding: "I would also like to state that it is incumbent upon all of us to ensure calm, particularly in Gaza and Lebanon.”

Erdogan also urged NATO allies to stand in "full solidarity" against terrorism.

The Turkish president also welcomed US President Donald Trump's "firm stance" for resolving tensions involving Iran.

"I appreciate the resolute stance supported by my friend Mr. Trump, which has helped put resolution of the Iran crisis on the right track, despite attempts at sabotage," Erdogan said.

Türkiye stands ready to contribute to efforts to clear mines from the Strait of Hormuz, he added.

On the war in Ukraine, Erdogan said Türkiye continues to maintain communication with both Kyiv and Moscow in an effort to advance peace.

"While supporting Ukraine, we are also making use of our communication channels to encourage Russia toward peace," he said.

The Turkish president also endorsed Trump's efforts to end the conflict.

"We share Mr. Trump's vision for peace in the Ukraine war and express our support for the initiative addressing Ukraine's priority needs," Erdogan said.