Turkish foreign, defense ministers hold separate talks with Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government premier in Istanbul

Busranur Keskinkilic
09 May 2026•Update: 09 May 2026
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks Saturday with Masrour Barzani, prime minister of Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government, diplomatic sources said.
The meeting took place in Istanbul, according to the sources.
Further details about the agenda were not immediately available.
Separately, Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler also met with Barzani in Istanbul on Saturday, Türkiye’s Defense Ministry said.
In a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the ministry said Guler and Barzani held talks and released a photograph from the meeting.