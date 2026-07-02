Turkish defense products to be showcased at NATO summit in Ankara Event to feature defense industry products, demonstration flights by Turkish air platforms

Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat will host a high-level reception at facilities of Turkish Aerospace Industries as part of next week’s NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum 2026.

The event, hosted by Haluk Gorgun, the secretariat’s head, will take place at Turkish Aerospace’s facilities in Kahramankazan in Ankara, and is part of next week's NATO summit in the capital.

The program is expected to highlight Türkiye’s defense industry capabilities, international partnerships, and the spirit of alliance among NATO members.

Senior military and civilian officials from NATO and allied countries, as well as international defense industry executives, are expected to attend.

Turkish defense industry products will be on display for participants.

Indigenous Turkish aviation platforms will also take part in the program, performing demonstration flights.

The Ankara summit, set for next Tuesday and Wednesday, will bring together heads of state and government from NATO member states.

It will be the 36th NATO summit and the second hosted by Türkiye, following the 2004 summit in Istanbul.

*Writing by Mucahithan Avcioglu in Istanbul

