Frigate to take part in Exercise FLEETEX-250 to mark 250th anniversary of signing of US Declaration of Independence

Turkish ambassador visits frigate TCG Orucreis during Norfolk Port call Frigate to take part in Exercise FLEETEX-250 to mark 250th anniversary of signing of US Declaration of Independence

Türkiye's Ambassador to the US Sedat Onal visited the Turkish frigate TCG Orucreis during its port call at Naval Station Norfolk, where the vessel is participating in activities marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence.

The frigate is in Norfolk from June 14 to June 21 to take part in Fleet Exercise FLEETEX-250, a multinational naval exercise held in conjunction with the anniversary commemorations.

During the visit, Onal met with senior Turkish and NATO naval officials, including Commander of the Turkish Surface Action Group Rear Admiral Baybars Kucukatay, Commanding Officer of TCG Orucreis Captain Kemal Varli, and Commander of Standing NATO Maritime Group One Commodore Maryla Ingham.

Onal also met with Turkish naval personnel serving aboard the vessel and received briefings on the frigate's operational activities and capabilities.

The exercise brings together 31 warships and multinational aircraft for advanced naval warfare training aimed at enhancing interoperability, testing combat tactics, and strengthening joint operational capabilities, according to the US Navy.