Trump, Xi at Beijing summit agree on 'new vision' of China-US ties of 'strategic stability' Chinese President Xi Jinping, his US counterpart Donald Trump hold meetings, tour Temple of Heaven, relinquish Chinese cuisine in Beijing

Beijing, Washington 'both stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation,' Xi tells Trump, warns of clashes with US over Taiwan

China's President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump on Thursday agreed on a "new vision" of building a "constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability," according to an official statement.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said Xi stressed Washington and Beijing should be "partners, not rivals," as the two leaders met in the Chinese capital for the Beijing summit.

China and the US "both stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation," Xi said in opening remarks at the Great Hall of the People, China's ceremonial state building, adding that the meeting had drawn global attention.

"We should help each other succeed, prosper together, and find the right way for major countries to get along in the new era," he said.

Xi said the world is undergoing transformations “not seen in a century” and described the international situation as fluid and turbulent, adding that it has reached “a new crossroads.”

He said China and the US faced questions “vital to history, to the world, and to the people,” including whether they could “create a new paradigm of major country relations,” jointly address global challenges, and “provide more stability for the world.”

“They are the questions of our times that you and I need to answer as leaders of major countries,” Xi said.

He "always believed" Beijing and Washington have "more common interests than differences," Xi said, adding that one country’s success represented "an opportunity for the other" and that stable bilateral ties were beneficial for the world.

Xi noted that he looked forward to further discussions on issues important to both countries and the wider international community, and to working with Trump "to set the course for and steer the giant ship of China-US relations," with the aim of making 2026 "a historic landmark year" that opens "a new chapter" in bilateral ties.



Taiwan warning

While the White House called the Xi-Trump meeting "good," it did not mention any discussion about Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

According to the Chinese official statement, Xi was blunt with Trump.

"Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations. If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy," Xi warned Trump.

'Win-win' economic ties

He emphasized that economic ties between the two nations are "mutually beneficial and win-win in nature."

"Yesterday, our economic and trade teams produced generally balanced and positive outcomes. This is good news for the people of the two countries and the world," Xi said.

On Wednesday, top Chinese and US trade negotiators met in South Korea to hold what Beijing described as "candid, in-depth, and constructive exchanges."

"Facts have shown time and again that trade wars have no winner," Xi said, emphasizing "equal-footed consultation" as the "only right choice," while urging the two sides to "jointly sustain the good momentum that they have worked hard to create."

Xi also emphasized China's commitment to "the stable, healthy, and sustainable development" of China-US relations, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The two sides agreed to build a bilateral relationship of constructive strategic stability to provide strategic guidance for ties over the next three years and beyond, which Xi said would be welcomed by "the people of both countries, as well as the international community."

The constructive strategic stability "should be a positive stability with cooperation as the mainstay, a sound stability with moderate competition, a constant stability with manageable differences, and an enduring stability with promises of peace," Xi said, stressing that it should not be "a mere slogan" but concrete actions by both sides toward the shared goal.

Xi also urged the two sides to better utilize political, diplomatic, and military communication channels while expanding exchanges and cooperation in trade, health, agriculture, tourism, culture, and law enforcement.

The US president is accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, along with executives from major US companies, including Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Tesla's Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook, BlackRock's Larry Fink, Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman, Boeing's Kelly Ortberg, Cargill's Brian Sikes, Citigroup's Jane Fraser, GE Aerospace's Larry Culp, Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, Micron's Sanjay Mehrotra, and Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon.

After their sit-down at the Great Hall, Xi took Trump for a tour of the Temple of Heaven, where they posed for a photo in front of the "Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests."



"Incredible, beautiful," said Trump of China when asked about his talks with Xi at the temple.

Trump’s son Eric Trump and Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law, also accompanied the president.

First lady Melania Trump did not accompany the president, unlike during Trump’s 2017 visit, when the couple was hosted by Xi and Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan.

Later in the day, Xi hosted Trump and his delegation for a state dinner at the same Great Hall.

The Chinese president treated US guests to Beijing roast duck, stewed seasonal vegetables, fruits, and ice cream, among other items on the menu.

Regional conflicts, international issues

The Middle East conflict, Taiwan, trade, and tariffs were among the issues high on the agenda during the talks between the two leaders.

The two heads of state also discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the situation of the Korean Peninsula.

The visit comes amid the Middle East conflict triggered after US and Israeli forces launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks against Israel and US allies in the Gulf, as well as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A prolonged ceasefire is currently in effect in the region.

China has repeatedly called for dialogue in the region, while Washington has accused Beijing of supporting Iran’s military and economic capabilities.