US president had said earlier he would be meeting with officials to make 'final determination' on potential deal; New York Times reports no decision reached

Trump weighs Iran deal in meeting with aides but holds off on final approval: Report US president had said earlier he would be meeting with officials to make 'final determination' on potential deal; New York Times reports no decision reached

US President Donald Trump did not make a decision on a proposed deal to end the war with Iran on Friday during a two-hour meeting with aides at the White House, according to The New York Times.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report, which cited an anonymous senior administration official.

Earlier Friday, Trump said he would meet with officials to make a "final determination" on the proposal, which he claimed would include an Iranian commitment never to obtain a nuclear weapon and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to unrestricted commercial shipping.

"I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform before the meeting.

The development came a day after US officials said they were on the verge of an agreement on a 60-day ceasefire extension and a framework for negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program.

Vice President JD Vance said Thursday that Washington and Tehran were "very close" to signing the memorandum of understanding, although he cautioned that several issues remained unresolved.

"We're going back and forth on a couple of language points. We've made a lot of progress here," Vance said.

According to details reported by Axios and confirmed to Anadolu by US sources, the proposed memorandum would keep the Strait of Hormuz open to commercial shipping, require Iran to remove mines from the waterway, and commit Tehran to negotiations over its uranium enrichment activities and stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

In his post, Trump said Iran would be required to remove any remaining mines in the strategic waterway, while the US would lift its naval blockade on ships entering or leaving Iranian ports.

Trump also said highly enriched nuclear material buried at facilities targeted in US strikes last year would be excavated and destroyed by the US in coordination with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"No money will be exchanged, until further notice," he added, referring to Iranian funds frozen in the US financial system. "Other items, of far less importance, have been agreed to."

The proposed agreement would also provide for discussions on sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian funds as part of broader nuclear talks, according to Axios.

*Michael Hernandez contributed to this report.