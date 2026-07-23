Remarks by US president come after Secretary of State Marco Rubio said deal with Saudi Arabia will go through Congressional approval

Trump says Saudi nuclear deal will be subject to Riyadh joining Abraham Accords Remarks by US president come after Secretary of State Marco Rubio said deal with Saudi Arabia will go through Congressional approval

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that a nuclear cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia will be subject to Riyadh joining the Abraham Accords.

“The Civil Nuclear Deal (There will be no enrichment of material!) being made between the United States Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia, which pertains only to non-military use such as the ones that Iran and UAE (and others) already have, will be approved,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said that the agreement “is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords,” adding that the US “is not opposed to Civil (Non-Enriched) Nuclear Facilities.”

The Abraham Accords are normalization agreements signed between Israel and several Muslim-majority countries during Trump's first term. Currently, four nations have joined the peace agreements: Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier today, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the deal will go through Congressional approval and will have safeguards in place.

“Any agreement that we are going to make with any country in the world on civil nuclear energy is going to be one that will have safeguards in place to ensure that it cannot be turned into a weapons program,” Rubio told reporters in the Philippines.

The US Energy Department said Wednesday that the US and Saudi Arabia have signed the nuclear cooperation agreement.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signed the peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement, commonly known as a 123 Agreement, along with a bilateral safeguards agreement, the agency said in a statement.