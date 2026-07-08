'We just concluded a very successful NATO summit here in Türkiye,' says US president

Trump praises Turkish President Erdogan, calls NATO summit in Ankara 'success' 'We just concluded a very successful NATO summit here in Türkiye,' says US president

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as "a great leader" and described the two-day NATO summit in Ankara as “very successful.”

"We just concluded a very successful NATO summit here in Türkiye," Trump said at a news conference as the two-day NATO summit ended in the Turkish capital.

Trump thanked Erdogan for hosting the summit.

"I want to thank President Erdogan, who's really a great man. He's a great leader. He's a friend of mine, been a friend of mine for a long time. He's a strong person, a very strong personality, and that's why he runs such a successful and good country," he added.

The summit brought together leaders of the 32-member alliance, as well as key partners to discuss Europe’s defense capacity, the alliance’s defense spending targets, military modernization and continued support for Ukraine.

Trump said they discussed the target of spending 5% of GDP on defense. He added that at last year's NATO summit in The Hague, the allies achieved "an unprecedented agreement" to increase the benchmark annual defense spending from 2% to 5% of GDP.

‘There was tremendous unity in the summit’

The president said that as a result of the commitment last year, defense spending by other NATO members surged by almost $150 billion in 2025.

"In the working session this morning, we discussed the progress other members are making toward the 5% target,” he said. “Some have truly answered the call, and others are making big changes and will be answering the call.”

Trump said there was "tremendous unity" at the summit.

Regarding the alliance members, Trump characterized Spain as being "very bad," while noting that Italy and most other nations have been "good" despite having a "bad moment" during the Iran war.

"And I urge all nations to accelerate their plans to get the benchmark as quickly as possible. The benchmark is going to be that 5% number, that's the number it should have been for years," he added.

He again praised the summit, saying that "this was a tremendously successful summit. And again, I want to thank President Erdogan."

Iran war

Asked why he is unable to end the Iran war, Trump defended his handling of the conflict.

"So, I think we're doing just the opposite. The Iran war has been a tremendous military success, and you know, I can only answer the question by saying they're not going to have a nuclear weapon," he added.

Trump claimed that "Space Force" cameras are currently monitoring the sites with extreme precision. "Shovels won't get you there," he noted, adding that Washington is watching to ensure no one attempts to retrieve the material. He indicated that the US would eventually "take" the remaining nuclear debris to ensure it is neutralized.

Addressing recent Iranian attacks on US vessels, Trump warned that such violations would be met with overwhelming force. "When they hit, we hit 10 times with a lot better equipment than they do," he said.

Asked what happens next, Trump said: "None of these can start again," but noted anything that happens is going to be over very quickly."