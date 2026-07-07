France closed its embassy in Damascus in March 2012 over Assad regime's violent repression of protests during Syrian uprising

Syria, France agree to exchange ambassadors after 14-year hiatus France closed its embassy in Damascus in March 2012 over Assad regime's violent repression of protests during Syrian uprising

Syria and France agreed on Tuesday to exchange ambassadors after a 14-year hiatus, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said at a joint press conference in Damascus with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking at the Presidential Palace, Sharaa described Macron’s visit as “a historic milestone” that crowns a period of quiet and deep joint work between the two countries.

“This is the first visit by a French president in 18 years,” Sharaa said.

“We announce the agreement to exchange ambassadors between Damascus and Paris,” he added.

France closed its embassy in Damascus in March 2012 by then-President Nicolas Sarkozy over the repression of protests by the ousted regime of Bashar al-Assad during the Syrian uprising.

The closure came as several Western governments downgraded or suspended diplomatic ties with Damascus amid the escalating crackdown and worsening security situation in Syria.

Macron, for his part, welcomed the decision by both sides to appoint ambassadors “to be actors in this new era and to work together while defending each of our own interests.”

He reaffirmed cooperation with Syria in the field of security by strengthening capabilities, providing training and conducting counterterrorism operations alongside the government.

Macron also said France would provide assistance in restoring financial institutions and supporting reconstruction financing.

He further confirmed that France and Syria had signed a declaration of intent on the return of assets in France allegedly looted by Rifaat al-Assad, the late uncle of former Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad.

“Syria will therefore recover more than €50 million from assets seized from the family of the former dictator that were acquired through illicit means,” he said.

He noted that the funds would be returned to the Syrian people to finance concrete development projects across the country.

“I support your objective of first ensuring respect for your country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. And this applies to everyone, above all your neighbours, whose incursions, interference and strikes are unacceptable,” Macron said.

He also voiced support for Syria’s efforts to establish new relations with Lebanon on a clear footing and reiterated the need to restore the Lebanese state’s authority over its entire territory.

Macron also condemned Israeli incursions into southern Syria.

“We condemn these incursions, just as we condemn any violation of sovereignty. We have done so clearly from the very beginning,” he said.

“It is in its (Israel’s) interest to engage in dialogue and build a path toward partnership-based security, where each side ensures security within its own territory,” Macron added.

Macron’s visit to Damascus is the first by a French president since 2008, when Sarkozy visited Syria.

The visit came amid growing engagement between Paris and Damascus following the establishment of Syria’s new government and Sharaa’s visit to France in May 2025.

Macron arrived in Damascus on Monday evening, becoming the first Western leader to visit Syria since Assad’s fall in December 2024.

The renewed contacts underscore France’s efforts to expand its political and economic role in Syria and position itself at the forefront of Western engagement with Damascus.