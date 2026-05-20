Foreign Ministry says treatment appears 'inconsistent' with Israeli assurances about respect for international law, fundamental rights

Switzerland deplores ‘unacceptable' Israeli treatment of Gaza flotilla participants Foreign Ministry says treatment appears 'inconsistent' with Israeli assurances about respect for international law, fundamental rights

The Swiss Foreign Ministry deemed Israel’s treatment of Gaza flotilla activists “unacceptable,” saying Wednesday it appeared "inconsistent" with international law and fundamental rights.

“The FDFA (Federal Department of Foreign Affairs) deplores the unacceptable treatment of some participants, which appears inconsistent with the assurances received from the Israeli authorities regarding respect for international law and fundamental rights,” it wrote on US social media platform X.

The ministry said commitments made by Israel “must be upheld in practice,” including “humane detention conditions, procedural guarantees and the right to defence.”

The remarks came after a video posted by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir showed activists zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its aid convoy had been seized by Israel.