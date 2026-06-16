Swiss Foreign Ministry tells Anadolu location was proposed by Pakistani, Qatari mediators, as well as by US, Iran

Switzerland confirms US-Iran memorandum signing set for Friday at Burgenstock Swiss Foreign Ministry tells Anadolu location was proposed by Pakistani, Qatari mediators, as well as by US, Iran

A memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran is currently scheduled to be signed on Friday at the Burgenstock resort in central Switzerland, the Swiss Foreign Ministry confirmed to Anadolu on Tuesday.

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said it has been in close contact for several days with the US, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar regarding the planned signing.

"At this stage, the signing is scheduled for Friday, June 19, at Bürgenstock in the canton of Nidwalden," FDFA spokesperson Pierre-Alain Eltschinger confirmed to Anadolu in a statement.

According to the ministry, the location was proposed by Pakistani and Qatari mediators, as well as by the US and Iran.

"Switzerland is acting as a facilitator in this process, creating the practical and diplomatic conditions necessary for this meeting to take place on Swiss territory," Eltschinger said.

The FDFA did not disclose details about the contents of the memorandum or the planned signing ceremony.

"No further information can be provided at this stage regarding the procedure or the details of the planned signing," the statement said.