Foreign minister says incident reinforces Sweden’s push for sanctions against extremist Israeli ministers

Sweden calls Israeli Cabinet Minister Ben-Gvir’s actions against Gaza flotilla members ‘indefensible’ Foreign minister says incident reinforces Sweden’s push for sanctions against extremist Israeli ministers

The Swedish foreign minister on Wednesday described Israeli treatment of Gaza flotilla members as “indefensible” after all vessels were seized.

“The Israeli Security Minister Ben Gvir's actions against detained members of the flotilla are indefensible,” Maria Malmer Stenergard said in a post on the US social media company X.

“This also confirms the reasonableness of Sweden's push for sanctions listing extremist Israeli ministers,” she added.

Stenergard said individuals “must be treated with respect and their rights upheld,” adding that she had earlier emphasized to her Israeli counterpart “the importance of individuals' safety and that their rights be respected.”

The remarks came after a video posted by Ben-Gvir showed activists zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its aid convoy had been seized by Israel.