More than 2,160 stores suspend operations after promotion linked to one of South Korea's darkest chapters

Starbucks shuts outlets across South Korea for history lessons after Gwangju massacre backlash More than 2,160 stores suspend operations after promotion linked to one of South Korea's darkest chapters

Starbucks shut all of its stores in South Korea on Monday for mandatory history and social-awareness training after a controversial "Tank Day" promotion sparked nationwide outrage and boycott calls over its perceived references to the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy massacre.

More than 2,160 outlets across the country suspended operations simultaneously, reported The Chosun Daily, marking the first nationwide closure in Starbucks Korea's history.

The move follows weeks of public backlash against a May 18 promotional campaign for the company's "Tank" tumbler series that coincided with the anniversary of the Gwangju Democratization Movement, one of South Korea's most sensitive historical events.

The promotion's title, "Tank Day," and the slogan "Tak! on the desk" were widely criticized for evoking memories of the military crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Gwangju in May 1980 and the 1987 torture death of student activist Park Jong-chul, according to Korea JoongAng Daily. Public anger quickly escalated into boycott campaigns, online criticism and political condemnation.

The Gwangju uprising, which lasted from May 18 to May 27, 1980, was violently suppressed by military forces under then-General Chun Doo-hwan. South Korea's government officially recognizes more than 200 deaths, though civic groups and some historians argue the actual toll may have been significantly higher.

Starbucks Korea withdrew the campaign within hours and later dismissed its chief executive over the controversy, according to Chosun Daily. The company said all employees would participate in lectures on modern Korean history and corporate social responsibility, while senior executives, including Chung Yong-jin, will undergo separate training sessions.

Starbucks Korea is also introducing stricter marketing review procedures, including a social-sensitivity checklist for future campaigns.

The controversy comes as Starbucks continues to recover from broader boycott pressures linked to the war in Gaza. The company has faced pro-Palestinian boycott campaigns in several markets since late 2023, contributing to weaker sales in parts of Asia and the Middle East. However, no publicly available evidence suggests the South Korean operation suffered significant losses specifically because of the Gaza-related boycott. Starbucks has not disclosed country-specific figures for South Korea.