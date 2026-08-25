Project expected to create more than 11,100 direct, indirect jobs, support thousands of launches annually

SpaceX to invest $100B in world’s largest spaceport in US state of Louisiana Project expected to create more than 11,100 direct, indirect jobs, support thousands of launches annually

SpaceX will invest $100 billion to build what is expected to become the world’s largest spaceport in the US state of Louisiana, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The facility will be constructed in Vermilion Parish and designed to support thousands of launches annually, according to a statement from the Louisiana Economic Development.

The project is expected to create 3,000 direct jobs during the next 10 years, with an average annual salary of $92,600.

It is also projected to generate more than 8,100 indirect jobs, bringing the number of employment opportunities to more than 11,100.

“Today is a pivotal moment for Louisiana,” said Gov. Jeff Landry, adding that the project would place the state at the center of the next frontier in spaceflight.

The development will become SpaceX’s fourth and largest launch site, and play a central role in expanding missions involving Starship, the company’s fully reusable next-generation launch system.

At full buildout, the site is expected to contain five launch complexes, each comprising two launchpads and a propellant farm.

Plans also include a propellant production facility, power generation infrastructure, vehicle-processing facilities and housing for employees and their families.

“We’re preparing to build a spaceport that, until now, has only existed in science fiction,” said SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk.

Musk said the facility, to be called Starbase Louisiana, would support the company’s goal of making space travel as routine as air travel.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027, with the first launch targeted for as early as 2029.

Louisiana officials said the location offers abundant natural gas, extensive land for future expansion and access to Gulf Coast launch trajectories.

The facility is expected to support missions involving orbital data centers, expanded satellite internet connectivity and future flights to the moon and Mars.

Under an agreement with local taxing authorities, SpaceX will pay Vermilion Parish $25 million annually for 25 years, in addition to a $20 million upfront payment. The arrangement is expected to generate more than $820 million in direct local payments.

The company will also donate $25 million to the Community Foundation of Acadiana and offer eligible Vermilion Parish residents a 50% discount on Starlink internet plans.