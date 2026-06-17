Lee Jae Myung joins leaders at G7 Summit in France, has brief conversation with US President Trump

South Korea’s president calls for global AI partnerships at G7 summit Lee Jae Myung joins leaders at G7 Summit in France, has brief conversation with US President Trump

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called for stronger international cooperation to ensure that developing nations are not left behind in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution as he joined leaders Tuesday at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Evian, France, local media reported Wednesday.

Lee participated in the summit's first expanded session, which focused on addressing the decline in international development aid flows under the theme “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity,” according to Yonhap News Agency.

During the discussions, he highlighted the challenges many developing countries face in accessing advanced AI technologies and stressed the need for closer partnerships between donor and recipient nations to bridge the growing digital divide, according to South Korea's presidential office.

The president emphasized that the benefits of AI innovation should be shared broadly across the international community so that technological progress contributes to collective growth rather than deepening economic inequalities.

“Building on the strength of the Republic of Korea made possible by our great people, I will firmly safeguard our national interests and faithfully fulfill our responsible role in contributing to global peace and prosperity,” Lee wrote on the US social media platform X.

During a group photo session at the G7 summit, President Lee had a brief conversation with US President Donald Trump.

According to Seoul, Trump asked about the latest developments in inter-Korean relations, while Lee urged him to help pursue a peaceful resolution of North Korean issues, similar to his efforts in the Middle East. Trump responded that he intended to work toward such a resolution.

The G7 summit, hosted by France, is addressing a range of major global challenges, including the wars in Ukraine and Iran, global economic instability, and the rapid emergence of AI technologies.

The G7 comprises France, Germany, the US, Canada, Italy, Japan, and the UK. France also invited several non-member countries, including Brazil, Egypt, India, and Kenya, to participate in discussions on coordinated responses to global challenges.

On the sidelines of the summit, Lee held bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, focusing on ways to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties.

Lee is scheduled to attend additional G7 sessions Wednesday before concluding his 10-day trip to Europe and returning to South Korea.