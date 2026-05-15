Debris to undergo analysis to determine technical details of attack on HMM-operated ship

South Korea brings home debris from projectiles that hit vessel in Strait of Hormuz Debris to undergo analysis to determine technical details of attack on HMM-operated ship

Debris from projectiles that struck an HMM-operated vessel in the Strait of Hormuz last week arrived in South Korea on Friday for analysis, the foreign ministry reportedly said.

The debris was transported following consultations with the United Arab Emirates government and will be closely examined by specialized agencies, Yonhap News reported, citing a ministry statement.

An on-site inspection conducted last weekend found that the HMM Namu, a Panama-flagged cargo ship operated by South Korean shipping firm HMM Co., was hit by two airborne objects while stranded in the strait on May 4, triggering an explosion and fire on board.

The Agency for Defense Development, a state-run defense research institute under the Defense Ministry, will analyze the debris to determine the technical details of the attack.

Authorities have yet to identify the objects or determine responsibility for the strike.

A senior government official said earlier that the possibility the attack was launched by an actor other than Iran was “not high,” adding that a “commensurate diplomatic offensive” would be required once responsibility is established.

South Korea strongly condemned the attack and pledged a full investigation to identify those responsible.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said earlier that the government would conduct an additional investigation into the incident and pursue necessary diplomatic measures.

He added that Seoul would "continue consultations with relevant nations," based on South Korea's position that attacks on civilian vessels "can never be justified or tolerated under any circumstances."

Separately, the 4,400-ton South Korean destroyer ROKS Wang Geon departed from the southeastern port city of Busan for a rotational overseas deployment off the Somali coast, the Navy said.

The vessel will join the Cheonghae Unit, which is currently conducting anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden, with around 260 personnel assigned to a six-month mission.

The Navy also noted that the unit’s operational scope could potentially expand to the Strait of Hormuz, subject to government approval.