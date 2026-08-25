Suspects allegedly planned to use napalm-like mixture in attack that could have endangered about 70 employees

Slovak police foil planned arson attack on drone factory, charge 3 foreigners Suspects allegedly planned to use napalm-like mixture in attack that could have endangered about 70 employees

Slovak police have foiled a planned arson attack on a drone manufacturing facility in the country’s east and charged three foreign nationals, local media reported Tuesday.

The suspects were charged with preparing a particularly serious crime of endangering the public, allegedly acting together on behalf of another party, according to Slovak broadcaster TA3.

Police said an attack could have caused a large-scale fire, endangered lives and resulted in property damage worth tens of millions of euros.

About 70 employees could have been inside the production hall at the planned time of the attack.

During the operation, authorities seized a large quantity of an incendiary substance, tools, mobile phones, an action camera and a hand-drawn plan of the site.

A preliminary forensic examination identified the substance as a mixture of gasoline and polystyrene, commonly known as napalm.

Two suspects were detained in Slovakia, with an investigator seeking their pretrial detention.

The third suspect was arrested by German authorities under a European arrest warrant issued at short notice.

No injuries or property damage were reported due to the police intervention.

