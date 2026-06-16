Restrictions come after Ukraine claimed its forces struck TANECO oil refinery, part of Tatneft group, on June 12

Russia's Tatneft introduces temporary limits on gasoline, diesel sales at filling stations nationwide: Report Restrictions come after Ukraine claimed its forces struck TANECO oil refinery, part of Tatneft group, on June 12

Russian oil producer Tatneft has introduced temporary limits on gasoline and diesel sales at its filling stations across Russia, Interfax reported on Tuesday, citing the company's hotline.

According to the report, Tatneft stations in the Chelyabinsk region are limiting gasoline sales to 30 liters per passenger vehicle. Diesel sales are capped at 60 liters for passenger vehicles and 300 liters for trucks.

Reports of fuel sales restrictions at Tatneft stations in several Russian regions, including Tatarstan, began circulating in local media on June 13.

"Queues for fuel have been recorded at some gas stations across the republic. To avoid artificial hype and ensure a stable situation, maintenance work is underway, resulting in temporary restrictions being introduced at some stations," Rustam Minnikhanov, head of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, said.

The restrictions came after Ukraine's Defense Forces claimed on June 12 that a drone strike had targeted the TANECO oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan, which is part of the Tatneft group.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had struck 15 Russian oil refineries between January and May, claiming that nearly 40% of Russia's primary oil refining capacity was offline as of May.

He also claimed that Russia had imposed restrictions on aviation fuel and gasoline exports and was considering limiting diesel exports.

Russian authorities have not commented on Zelenskyy's latest claims regarding damage to the country's oil industry or logistics infrastructure.

